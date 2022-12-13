Rs 25K reward on murder case accused

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 12

The Gurugram police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on Bablu Khan, absconding key accused in the property dealer Dharmesh Yadav murder case.

On October 30, Dharmesh Yadav (42) was shot dead by unidentified assailants while sleeping in his under-construction house in Sector 22. On November 7, the Gurugram police cracked the case. It said the murder plan was hatched by Dharmesh’s wife Neetu and her paramour

Bablu Khan.

The police arrested Neetu and shooter Mohammaddin of Sambal in Uttar Pradesh. However, Bablu Khan is still absconding.

“A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced on Bablu Khan. Our teams are on the job and we hope to arrest him soon,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime.

