25K smart meters installed in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 30

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has offered a rebate of five per cent on power bills generated through the prepaid smart electricity meters. This comes after the launch of the process of installation of smart meters in the city. It is reported that around 25,000 smart meters have been installed under the first phase so far.

The consumers availing the power supply through prepaid smart meters will be eligible for the rebate, as per a circular issued by the DHBVN recently to the power supply department.

Under the prepaid system, consumers will have to recharge the power meter account in advance to get uninterrupted supply, on the pattern of prepaid mobile phones. The new process will help the DHBVN to cut down some of the expenses incurred on the existing process of billing, receive advance payments and also reduce the working capital costs.

The decision to offer a rebate is also in consonance with the directions issued by the Union Ministry of Power, which also suggested the state discoms to offer discount on bills to popularise the prepaid meter scheme.

With a total of 6.50 lakh consumers in the Faridabad circle, the authorities have chalked out the plan to replace the majority of old meters with smart one by the end of next year, according to sources in the department. The cost of replacement, which comes between Rs 5000 and Rs 7000 per meter will be borne by the DHBVN, according to officials.

Equipped with GPS, the pre-paid smart meters are expected to curb the incidents of not only power theft but also complaints of wrong meter reading and inflated bills, say the officials. Connected with the DHBVN control room, the reading will get downloaded automatically in the system and could be monitored by the consumers at same time. The meters (both prepaid and postpaid) can be recharged anytime.

Joginder Hooda, Superintending Engineer, DHBVN, said as the process of installation of smart meters is on, it is likely to prove beneficial to both the consumers and the department.

