Rs 25L CUH funds embezzled through software, reveals ex-system analyst

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, November 19

A sum of around Rs 25 lakh has been embezzled from Central University of Haryana (CUH) funds through a software meant for receiving admission fee from the students and other funds from stakeholders.

This was disclosed by university’s former system analyst Ajay Singh during a police interrogation. He was arrested by the police from Mahendragarh city yesterday after being booked on the charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, corruption, besides violation of the Information Technology Act, sources said.

“According to him, the embezzlement amount was credited to an account opened in a private bank at Gurugram. A sum of Rs 5 lakh out of that was given to a Noida-based relative by the system analyst who prepared the software on his laptop. The police have started efforts to recover the money and the laptop,” sources added.

At present, Ajay Singh is employed in Delhi and he resides there in a rented accommodation in Peeragarhi (Delhi) area where the laptop has been kept.

DSP Ranbir Singh, who is investigating the case, confirmed that the accused had confessed to have embezzled Rs 25 lakh through computer programming. “We have taken Ajay Singh on remand for five days to verify his disclosures and recover the laptop,” he added.

The system analyst worked at the CUH from October 2021 to August 2022 on contractual basis.

The case came to light when two separate police complaints were lodged, one by suspended Registrar Prof Sunil Gupta of the CUH and another by Registrar-in-charge Prof Suneel Kumar.

‘Amount may be much more’ As per receipts, one-third of the fee paid through the software was credited to the accused’s account, while the remaining amount went to the CUH’s account. The embezzlement amount may be much more, hence the matter needs to be investigated thoroughly. — Prof Sunil Gupta, suspended registrar

#Mahendragarh