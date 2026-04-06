Rs 26.8-crore waterworks unit for AIIMS Rewari

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has said a dedicated canal-based waterworks unit will be set up for the upcoming AIIMS at Majra village in Rewari district, at an estimated cost of Rs 26.83 crore.

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She said the project has received in-principle approval from the government and the entire cost of the water supply infrastructure will be borne by the state government.

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“The project will provide AIIMS Rewari with an independent and sustainable water supply, enhancing the institute’’s efficiency and strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the region,” the minister said. The proposed facility aims to ensure a reliable and uninterrupted water supply for the premier healthcare institution, which is expected to cater to a large population in the region.