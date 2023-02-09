26 pathology labs raided, 7 FIRs lodged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

The CM Flying Squad got registered seven FIRs against persons running pathological labs in violation of rules.

The squad raided 26 pathology labs on February 7 in different districts of the state. As per the rules, the labs have to be registered under the Clinical Establishment Act and a qualified doctor is required.

During the raids, it was found that some labs were not registered under the Act while few didn’t have a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board for disposal of medical waste.

A senior officer told The Tribune that in some cases the NOC regarding fire safety was also missing.

Some labs didn’t have a qualified doctor, which is against the norms. Power theft was also detected during these raids.