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Home / Haryana / 26-year-old beaten to death in Sonepat village

26-year-old beaten to death in Sonepat village

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 08:03 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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A 26-year-old youth was beaten to death in the Rai area of Sonepat. The deceased has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, who was working at a factory in the Rai area. The Rai police have registered a case and begun a probe into the matter.

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Vishal was working at a factory in the Rai Industrial Area and was living in rented accommodation at Jatheri village in the district.

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In his complaint to the Rai police, Vishal’s father, Shiv Kumar, said Omvir and his family were also living on the same rented premises where Vishal was staying. He further said Omvir suspected that Vishal had illicit relations with his wife. Omvir had also called Shiv Kumar and asked him to reason with Vishal, threatening that if he did not do so, he would kill Vishal, the complainant added.

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Shiv Kumar further said he received a call on Saturday night from accused Anuj, alias Tanuj, Omvir’s son. He could hear Vishal screaming, while the voices of two or three persons could be heard in the background saying that Vishal had been killed and telling him to come and take the body away.

The family reached Rai late at night and found Vishal’s body. He had been beaten to death. According to sources, Tanuj’s father, Omvir, reached the Rai police station and disclosed that Tanuj had beaten Vishal to death and that his body was lying in a field.

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