26-year-old dies in road mishap

Gurugram, April 15
A man was killed and his cousin was critically injured in an accident as a speeding canter allegedly hit their motorcycle in the Kherki Daula area. An FIR was registered at the Kherki Daula police station. The deceased victim was identified as Vikas (26), and his injured cousin as Monu.
