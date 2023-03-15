263 challaned for violating traffic rules in Nuh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 14

In a special campaign against wrong-side and wrong-lane driving, as many as 263 drivers have been challaned by the Nuh traffic police in the past 24 hours. SHO Satbir Singh, traffic police station, Mandi Khera, said 200 challans were issued for wrong-lane driving and 63 for wrong-side driving on the main roads.

“The campaign against violators of traffic rules will continue. So, commuters must follow all the traffic rules, and not drive vehicles in the wrong lane or on the wrong side,” said SP Varun Singla.