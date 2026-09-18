27 doctors recruited, Fatehabad health facilities still short of 51

The recruitment of 27 doctors for government health facilities in Fatehabad has brought some relief to the district’s healthcare system, but a major staffing gap remains. Against 173 sanctioned posts, the district currently has 122 doctors, leaving 51 posts vacant.

The fresh recruitment has come after a gap of nearly five years. However, only 12-13 of the newly recruited doctors have joined so far. The remaining doctors are expected to join gradually.

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The shortage is particularly visible at the District Civil Hospital, where several specialist posts are either vacant or have only one doctor. Except for departments such as gynaecology, which have relatively better specialist availability, several other departments have limited manpower.

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In the departments such as ophthalmology, for instance, the availability of only one specialist can become a problem when the doctor goes on leave. Patients are then left with limited options and may have to wait or seek treatment elsewhere.

Civil Surgeon Dr Budhram said the newly recruited doctors were joining and one or two doctors were reporting for duty every day.

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“The doctors are joining gradually. We have also informed the higher authorities about the shortage of specialists and other experts,” he said.

According to the CMO, the hospital currently needs a microbiologist, an ultrasound expert and a forensic expert. The matter has been brought to the notice of senior officials.

He said the facilities at the hospital had improved and efforts were being made to provide patients with as many services as possible under one roof.

Rural facilities also need attention

The shortage is not limited to the district hospital. Government health centres in rural areas also depend on adequate availability of doctors to provide basic treatment and prevent unnecessary referrals.

Resident Sukhchain Singh said the recruitment could help reduce the rush at the Civil Hospital. “A large number of patients visit the hospital every day. More doctors can reduce the waiting time,” he said.

Ravinder Sihag said the benefit of the recruitment would be greater if the doctors were regularly available at community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs). “People in villages should not have to travel to the district headquarters for every health problem,” he said.

Mange Lal said filling the remaining vacancies was equally important. “The appointment of new doctors is welcome, but 51 posts are still vacant. These posts should also be filled,” he said.

New lab expected to improve testing

The Health Department is also working on strengthening diagnostic facilities at the District Civil Hospital. A new laboratory is under construction, with advanced machines expected to be installed soon.

The department plans to start tests for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, tuberculosis (TB) and viral load from October. A system for providing reports within 24 hours is also being planned.

At present, some samples are sent outside the district. The hepatitis samples are sent to Agroha, TB samples to Karnal and swine flu samples to Sirsa.

A Truenat machine is being installed for TB testing, with 1,000 kits ordered for the facility. The new laboratory is expected to reduce dependence on outside centres and cut down the time taken to receive reports.

Satinder Singh said local testing would be useful for patients who have to make repeated trips for investigations. “If important tests are available here and reports come quickly, patients will save time and money,” he said.

The Civil Hospital receives around 1,200 to 1,400 patients a day, while blood tests are conducted for around 500 to 600 patients daily.

Resident Megha Mehta said improving rural health centres should remain a priority. “The district hospital cannot be the only place where people expect all services. Rural centres also need doctors, medicines, tests and other facilities,” she said.