27 farm fires in 24 hours in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 23

Haryana recorded 27 fresh cases of stubble-burning in the past 24 hours across the state, taking the total number to 3,549. Last year till this date, the number was quite high as the state had witnessed 6,792 cases.

With 755 cases, Fatehabad was on top, followed by Kaithal (665), Jind (492). Karnal and Kaithal witnessed 297 cases each, while Sirsa reported 281 and Ambala (224) cases so far, the data said.

Yamunanagar recorded 147 cases, Hisar (106), Sonepat (86), Panipat (81), Palwal (52), Rohtak (51), Bhiwani (7), Jhajjar (6), Charkhi Dadri (1) and Faridabad (1).