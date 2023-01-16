27 head of cattle rescued, two held

Palwal, January 15
The police have recovered 27 head of cattle being transported in a mini truck in an inhuman manner. Two persons have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
A senior police official said cops intercepted the truck on the KMP Expressway on Saturday night on the basis of inputs. He added that the cattle were cramped in a brutal manner, which could have caused their death as the space inside the vehicle was for not more than six or seven head of cattle. The rescued animals were shifted to a cow shelter.
The accused have been identified as Akram and Shahid, both hailing from Bagad Kheda Rajput village of Alwar district in Rajasthan.
