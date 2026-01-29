DT
Home / Haryana / 27 illegal bags of subsidised urea recovered

27 illegal bags of subsidised urea recovered

Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
Taking action against misuse of subsidised agriculture grade urea, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, has recovered 27 illegal bags of subsidised urea and 110 empty bags of the urea from a vehicle.

After taking the samples, the urea bags were sealed and the vehicle was handed over to the police.

Dr Aditya Pratap Dabas, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Yamunanagar, said a suspicious vehicle was stopped for checking near panchayat bhawan in Yamuanagar on Tuesday.

He said during checking, when the driver of the vehicle was asked to produce the bill and other relevant documents, he failed to do so.

According to information, police were called on the spot and the vehicle was handed over to the police.

The subsidised agriculture grade urea is cheaper than technical grade urea, therefore it is alleged that the agriculture grade urea is being used illegally to prepare glue in a number of plywood factories in Yamunanagar district.

