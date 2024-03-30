27-year-old engineer dies after bike rams into pole

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 29

A 27-year-old IIT-Kanpur alumnus lost his life in a tragic road accident in Gurugram on Friday. The deceased was identified as Rituj Beniwal.

The engineer was residing in a rented accommodation in Sushant Lok Phase 3 area of the city.

The accident took place when the victim lost control of his motorcycle, which subsequently rammed into a divider and hit an electric pole. His body was cut into two pieces.

The speed of the motorcycle was so high that after entering the green belt, the vehicle kept dragging for a distance of more than 200 m. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot, took the body in custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The victim’s friend, Shantam Sharma, said Rituj had been living with him for the past four months. Rituj was fond of riding motorcycles, he said.

After examining the CCTV footage, the local police said Rituj’s motorcycle was moving at a very high speed and he was trying to overtake vehicles. Before overtaking, the motorcycle collided with an electric pole installed in the green belt.

