Home / Haryana / 27-year-old man wanted in murder in Haryana arrested in Thane

27-year-old man wanted in murder in Haryana arrested in Thane

The case pertains to the accused and his accomplices allegedly assaulting one Govinda, a resident of Ghoghdia village in Haryana's Jind district, on August 29
PTI
Thane, Updated At : 09:37 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
A 27-year-old man on the run after being accused in a murder case in Haryana has been arrested from Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The case pertains to the accused and his accomplices allegedly assaulting one Govinda, a resident of Ghoghdia village in Haryana's Jind district, on August 29. The man succumbed to his injuries on September 7.

Following a complaint, a case was registered against the accused, Sachin alias Bihari, and others, ACP Madan Ballal said.

"We had specific inputs that the accused may have visited his relatives in the Mira Road area here," he said.

Acting on this lead, a special investigation team was formed which traced the accused's relative, hailing from Karnal in Haryana and currently residing at a chawl in Kashimira area here, the official said.

"Through sustained surveillance and ground intelligence, our team managed to identify and apprehend the main accused, Sachin alias Bihari, from the Kashimira area on September 13," Ballal said.

The accused was subsequently handed over to the Haryana police for further investigation, he added.

