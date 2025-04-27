27,161 vehicles challaned in Rohtak

Cracking the whip, the Rohtak police, led by Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarnia, have intensified its efforts against traffic violations this year.

In the district, 27,161 vehicles have been challaned between January 1 and April 24, 2025, whereas 15,133 challans were issued during the corresponding period in 2024.

A whopping Rs 1.53 crore has been collected as fines, and deposited in the government treasury so far this year.

In the first four months last year, an amount of Rs 67 lakh was collected in fines.

In January-April this year, 80 per cent more challans have been issued than the corresponding period last year, and more than double the money has been collected in fines.

Additional Superintendent of Police YVR Sashi Shekhar said constant efforts were being made to strengthen the traffic policing system.

Traffic police personnel had been deployed at all busy intersections and markets, he added. “Our focus is on cracking down on black films, over-speeding, ‘bullet’ crackers, wrong-lane driving, vehicles without number plate and registration certificates, and wrongly parked vehicles,” he said.