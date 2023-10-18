273 challans issued to traffic violators in Gurugram

Gurugram, October 17
The Gurugram traffic police today conducted a special campaign to challan persons driving on the wrong side of the road, and the commercial use of tractors.
As many as 268 challans were issued to the wrong-side driving violators, while five challans were issued to the ones using tractor trolleys commercially.
A senior traffic police officer said, “During the campaign, a total of 273 challans were issued under the Motor Vehicle Act. These include five vehicle owners for using tractor trolleys commercially and 268 violators for driving on the wrong side of the road.”
DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij said, “From time to time, the traffic police conduct these special campaigns against violators. Such campaigns will continue in future as well, and we appeal to all road users to follow the traffic rules.”
