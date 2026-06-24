276 out of 405 CM’s announcements completed in Kaithal district; DC pushes for faster execution

Out of 405 announcements made by the Chief Minister for Kaithal district, 276 have been successfully completed. Work is under way for 84 projects, while work on 18 announcements has not yet begun. Additionally, 27 announcements have been deemed unfeasible.

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This information was disclosed during a review meeting on the CM's announcements, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aparajita on Wednesday.

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The DC reviewed the progress of announcements and directed concerned officials to ensure their timely implementation.

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“All departments must treat the CM’s announcements with utmost seriousness. Any negligence in the execution would not be tolerated. Officials have been instructed to start work on pending projects and accelerate the completion of those already under way, so that the public can benefit from these development initiatives,” said the DC.

She also stressed the need for regular monitoring of every project.

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Expressing concern over the slow progress of some projects, the DC directed the concerned officers to complete the works within the stipulated time frame. A show-cause notice was issued to the District Sports Officer over the delay in initiating construction work for the proposed Judo Hall in Songal village.

Reviewing the proposed bypass project from Cheeka City to Patiala road, the DC directed officials to complete the land acquisition verification process at the earliest. She also instructed the concerned department to coordinate with its headquarters regarding the proposal to rename the Pundri-Dhand Road as Guru Brahmanand Marg and ensure an early resolution of the matter.

The DC also sought feedback from the concerned departments regarding the proposed Women’s College, water supply project and the drainage system in Dhanauri village. Officials informed Aparajita that a revised map for the college had been requested and that the final drawing from the Architecture Department was still awaited.

During the review of the CCTV Camera project in Fatehpur Pundri, officials said that the relevant tenders had been opened on June 23. The DC directed them to begin the work without delay.

She also reviewed several other projects, including the construction of a hall and e-library at Dhanouri, Sanskrit University, LUVAS Centre at Keorak, and the road project from Guhla to Chanchak. To verify the actual status of various projects on the ground, Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) Shivani Panchal has been assigned tasks to conduct field visits and submit reports.