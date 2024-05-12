27K cases settled in Faridabad Lok Adalat

Faridabad, May 11
As many as 69.89 per cent of the tabled cases were resolved in the Lok Adalat held here on Saturday. It was conducted under the supervision of Sandeep Garg, the District and Sessions Judge and president, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).
According to Ritu Yadav, CJM and Secretary, DLSA, 27,889 of the 41,693 cases or complaints tabled were resolved in the Lok Adalat. She said a total of 15 Benches handled the cases. Of the resolved cases, 19,718 were related to summary challans, while 2,368 were of criminal nature. She said 1,073 disputes related to bank recoveries and 837 cases of cheque bounce were also resolved in the special session of the Lok Adalat.
ADJ Naresh Kumar, ADJ Jyoti Lamba, ADJ Saurabh Gosain, CJM Sandeep Kumar, and Judicial Magistrates (First Class) — Navin Kumar, Rajat Kumar, Deepali Singhal, Anil Kumar, Himani Sagar, Nitika Bhardwaj, Amitender Singh, Tarun Chaudhary, Sarita Solanki, Paras Chaudhary and Priyanka Verma were part of the Benches that took up the cases.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders
Kharge on Saturday addressed back-to-back Lok Sabha election...
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Badrinath temple opens for devotees; Chardham Yatra begins
The doors of the Badrinath temple are opened amid the chanti...
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Punjab DGP Gurpreet, Himachal DGP Satwant, Chandigarh SSP Ka...