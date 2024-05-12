27K cases settled in Faridabad Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 11

As many as 69.89 per cent of the tabled cases were resolved in the Lok Adalat held here on Saturday. It was conducted under the supervision of Sandeep Garg, the District and Sessions Judge and president, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

According to Ritu Yadav, CJM and Secretary, DLSA, 27,889 of the 41,693 cases or complaints tabled were resolved in the Lok Adalat. She said a total of 15 Benches handled the cases. Of the resolved cases, 19,718 were related to summary challans, while 2,368 were of criminal nature. She said 1,073 disputes related to bank recoveries and 837 cases of cheque bounce were also resolved in the special session of the Lok Adalat.

ADJ Naresh Kumar, ADJ Jyoti Lamba, ADJ Saurabh Gosain, CJM Sandeep Kumar, and Judicial Magistrates (First Class) — Navin Kumar, Rajat Kumar, Deepali Singhal, Anil Kumar, Himani Sagar, Nitika Bhardwaj, Amitender Singh, Tarun Chaudhary, Sarita Solanki, Paras Chaudhary and Priyanka Verma were part of the Benches that took up the cases.

