28 industrial units sealed for property tax evasion in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 12

Reviving the drive against property tax defaulters, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, has sealed 28 units in the past three days.

With notices to thousands of units, the civic body had warned of sealing the units as part of the legal action. The deadline to avail rebate on interest on the pending dues is March 31.“With over 20,000 notices served to major defaulters (pending amount of Rs 50,000 or more), poor response has made the authorities to take up the drive in order to speed up the recovery of dues before the end of the financial year,” said an official, who revealed that as many as 28 commercial units had been sealed in the past 72 hours.

As 90% of the defaulters have been issued notices, the remaining units are expected to get these soon, said an official. According to sources, around 1.6 lakh defaulting units are yet to clear an outstanding amount of Rs 193 crore. Almost 60% of the total 2.5 lakh property tax units in the city have been on the defaulter list, it is claimed. The total tax-paying units here are expected to go up to 5.5 lakh after the integration of another three lakh units added after the recent survey, it is added. The sealing drive launched last year led to the recovery of over Rs 5 crore, according to the MC officials. With an amount of Rs 65 crore already recovered during the current financial period, the civic body expects to get a total of Rs 90 crore as property tax by March-end, claim the sources. As the civic body has announced to waive the interest on pending dues between 2011 and 2018, around 50% of the total dues stand to get waived if the entire pending amount was cleared by March 31, said an official. Besides the private residential and commercial units, the defaulters include 107 government offices that owe an amount of 63.05 crore.

MC Commissioner Yashpal Yadav said defaulters face both the penalty and legal action after March 31.