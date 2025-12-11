28% kids stunted in state; 70% anaemic despite high income

Haryana’s popular phrase — “desha maa desh Haryana, jeet doodh dahi ka khana” — appears increasingly misplaced as the state reports worrying health indicators for children and women, despite its reputation for prosperity and a per capita income exceeding Rs 3.25 lakh.

According to figures shared in the Rajya Sabha, 28% of Haryana’s children under five are ‘stunted’, meaning they fall short on height-for-age standards, while 12% are ‘wasted’, failing to meet weight-for-height norms. The data, provided to MP Mukul Wasnik by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, comes from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS).

What is even more alarming is the extent of anaemia: 70% of children (15-59 months) and 60% of women (15-59 years) in the state are anaemic. Men fare significantly better, with anaemia prevalence at just 19%, highlighting a stark gender imbalance in nutritional well-being. The survey also found that 3% of Haryana’s children are overweight.

In comparison, neighbouring Punjab performs slightly better on growth parameters, with 25% children stunted and 11% wasted, although 4% of its children are obese. Anaemia among Punjab’s children stands at 71%, marginally higher than Haryana, while prevalence among women is lower at 57%. Among men, the figure rises to 23%.

Other neighbouring states show mixed outcomes. Delhi reports 31% stunting and 11% wasting, while 69% children and 50% women are anaemic. Himachal Pradesh records 31% stunted and 17% wasted children, with 54% of kids and 53% of women anaemic. Rajasthan reports even higher malnutrition trends, with 32% stunted, 17% wasted, and anaemia prevalence of 72% among children and 54% among women.

Despite its economic standing, Haryana continues to struggle with persistent nutritional gaps, which experts attribute to factors such as dietary imbalance, poor maternal health and inadequate awareness around micronutrient deficiencies.