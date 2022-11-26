28 new farm fire cases

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 25

The state recorded 28 cases of crop residue burning in the past 24 hours, taking the total count of such cases to 3,609. Last year, 6,870 cases were reported during the corresponding period.

Fatehabad is at the top in the tally with 759 cases, followed by Kaithal (667), Jind (500) and Karnal (299).