28 officials caught for graft in past15 months in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 31

Taking action against corrupt officials, the district Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested 28 officials on graft charges in the past 15 months. Ten officials of various departments have been nabbed in the district in connection with several cases since January 1.

The maximum number of cases have surfaced in the police and the city Municipal Corporation. Officials of other departments, including the Excise and Taxation Department, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, and the Jail Department, have also been caught red-handed.

The most notable case in March was the arrest of two officials, Estate Manager and Assistant Estate Manager, of the HSIIDC. They were arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from an entrepreneur on March 15. The ACB also arrested two employees of the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, on March 24, an inspector in the Cooperation Department on March 17, and a Meter Reader of the DHBVN on March 14.

The ACB had also arrested a former District Revenue Officer of Palwal in connection with a bribery case registered last year in the Hathin subdivision. The accused official was on the run since October 21, when a case was registered and two persons were arrested.

Three cases were registered in February this year. A senior official of Excise and Taxation Department, a jail warden and a police sub-inspector were nabbed for taking bribe.

