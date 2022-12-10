28 plywood units, 5 brick-kilns under pollution board lens

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 9

As many as 28 plywood manufacturing units and five brick-kilns have come under the scanner of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) for allegedly causing pollution.

Samples to be taken from these units The scientist, along with officers of Yamunanagar office of the HSPCB, will visit these units to take samples under provisions of Air and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Acts

He will also check whether those units have adequate air pollution control machines or not

These plywood factories and brick-kilns, situated in Damla village and its surrounding area, will be inspected by a scientist deputed from the head office of HSPCB at Panchkula.

According to the information available, a case on the complaint of Sumit Saini of Damla village against plywood factories and brick-kilns is going on in the National Green Tribunal.

In his complaint, Saini alleged that plywood factories and brick-kilns were being run at Damla village in violation of norms laid by the government to stop air and water pollution.

As per the information available, the next hearing in the NGT is on January 17, 2023 and the authorities of the HSPCB have to file their reply before the NGT regarding pollution by these units.

Naresh Sharma, Assistant Environment Engineer (AEE) of HSPCB, Yamunanagar, said that Virender Punia, Regional Officer (RO) of HSPCB, Yamunanagar, had written a letter to the Chairman of HSPCB on November 21.

He said that in his letter, the RO requested the Chairman to grant permission for inspection and collection of samples of several plywood manufacturing units and brick-kilns situated in Damla village and its surrounding area as a case related to those units was pending in the NGT.

“The Chairman of the HSPCB has granted permission for inspection and collection of samples from 28 plywood factories and five brick-kilns at Damla village and its surrounding area. The Chairman has deputed Shivendra Singh, a scientist of the HSPCB, Panchkula (headquarters), for the task of conducting inspection and collection of samples from those units,” said AEE Naresh Sharma.

He said that the inspection and collection of samples would be started soon by the team of the HSPCB headed by Shivendra Singh.