28-year-old found dead

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 22

A 28-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Taraori on Wednesday morning.

The deceased had been identified as Ajit, a resident of Idgah colony, said Taraori station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Singh.

Family members of the deceased suspect it to be a murder and held a protest demanding a post-mortem by a board of doctors and the videography of the entire process. They also blocked the road for a few hours.

Police officials tried to pacify the family members, but they did not allow them to lift the body. Later, the police removed them forcibly.

The family members told the police that Ajit worked as a labourer. He went to attend a wedding, but did not return. His body was found near a toilet in the town.

“On the demand of the family members, we got the post-mortem of the victim conducted by a board of doctors. The videography of the whole process was also done. We are waiting for the reports of the post-mortem and viscera examination,” said the SHO.