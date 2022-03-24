28-year-old man shot dead in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 24
A 28-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by assailants in Pataudi area here on Thursday morning, police said.
The body was found on Lokra-Kapriwas road at around 7.40 am with a bullet wound in the head, they said, adding that a bullet shell was also recovered from the spot.
According to the police, Rakesh Gurjar was a native of Shyampura village under Behror police station area in Alwar district of Rajasthan.
Pataudi Assistant Commissioner of Police Harendra Kumar said, "We have informed the family. The reason behind the murder is not clear yet. A probe is on."
