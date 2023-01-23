28-year-old stabbed to death in Gohana

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, January 22

A 28-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Arya Nagar of Gohana on Sunday. Cops registered a case against seven persons under various Sections of the IPC and began a probe in the matter.

The deceased was identified as Virender of the colony.

Rajkumar of Ward 16, cousin of Virender, in his complaint to the police, said the latter was sleeping in his house at night when four unknown persons knocked at their door at 1.30 am. He called his father Ramniwas and opened the door.

As he opened the door, they attacked his father with sharp-edged weapons. He shouted for help and his cousin Virender came there and tried to save his father. The assailants also attacked him and fled from the spot as people gathered there. They rushed his father and cousin Virender to the Gohana general hospital but Virender died during the treatment.

Cops registered a case against Ashok, Sonu, Rohtash, Mukesh and Krishan of Arya Nagar and their two relatives Ramesh and Raunak of Hisar under Sections 120B, 302, 324, 34, 452 and 506 of the IPC.