28-year-old youth stabbed to death in Panipat; childhood friend among 3 booked

A 28-year-old youth was stabbed to death following a dispute among friends during a liquor party at a property dealing office in Vikas Nagar here. The deceased’s childhood friend and two others have been booked for the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Malik, a resident of Nangal Kheri village.

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According to the available information, Rahul was drinking with his childhood friend from the same village and others at an office situated between Vikas Nagar and Nangal Kheri village on late Tuesday evening.

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Meanwhile, a dispute broke out between Rahul and his childhood friend and escalated. His friend, with the help of others, allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him seriously injured. The assailants fled the spot after the attack.

Rahul’s family members were subsequently informed about the incident. They rushed him to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

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The family members alleged that four to five youths from the village, including Rahul’s childhood friend, were involved in the murder.

According to the family, Rahul and the main accused were childhood friends. Both had travelled to the US through a “donkey route” in 2023, with Rahul spending Rs 50 lakh on the journey. However, both were deported from the US.

SI Robin, SHO, Sector 29, said Rahul and Aryan, both residents of the same village, were childhood friends. During the liquor party at a property dealing office, Aryan allegedly attacked Rahul with a sharp-edged weapon.

A case has been registered against Aryan and two others for murder, the SHO said.

The accused are absconding, and police teams are investigating the matter, he added. The actual motive behind the murder would become clear after the arrest of the main accused, the SHO said.

Rahul’s body has been kept in the mortuary at the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem, which is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, he added.