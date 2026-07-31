Rs 284-cr project to quench thirst of 39 villages in Mahendragarh

The Haryana Government has given technical approval for a drinking water augmentation scheme worth Rs 284.18 crore to ensure the supply of clean and adequate water in 39 water-scarce villages of Mahendragarh district, including Nangal Chaudhary city cluster.

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This was stated by state Public Health Minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa while addressing BJP workers at the residence of BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Sarita Jangid at Narnaul on Thursday.

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Gangwa said three packages had been developed for the implementation of the project. “The first package, costing Rs 53.47 crore, has been awarded and groundwork has begun on it. Under the project, three new independent waterworks will be constructed at Sirohi Bahali, Musnota and Aasrawas villages,” he said, adding that a new main line would be laid for raw water supply to the existing waterworks at Nangal Dargu and Nangal Chaudhary.

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The minister said the tendering process for the second and third packages was in the final stage, which included a Rs 30.69-crore package for Aasrawas waterworks and rising main line, and the third package for Musnota Waterworks, Nangal Dargu and the second lifting station at Nangal Chaudhary.

“Strict instructions have been issued to the officials concerned to use quality material and complete the construction within 540 days,” he said.

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Gangwa further said that the department had prepared a project for Narnaul town in Mahendragarh district, which would involve the construction of a new disposal system and the laying of new sewer lines at a cost of Rs 34.62 crore.