287th executive council meeting of Kurukshetra University held

The 287th meeting of the executive council of Kurukshetra University, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, was held on Saturday. A total of 23 academic and administrative matters were discussed and approved. At the outset, the proceedings of the previous meeting were confirmed and reviewed.

During the meeting, Prof Sanjeev Bansal, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, was nominated to the Establishment Committee. The Council also considered incorporating Provident Fund (PF) rules into the University Calendar.

Dr Gaurav Mehla (Dentistry) was reappointed for a further six months, while Prof Ranjan Gupta (Biochemistry) was granted a one-year extension of deputation at Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal. Accepting the Establishment Committee’s recommendations, the Council approved promotions for Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar on budgeted posts. Based on the recommendations of the Selection Committees, several faculty promotions were also cleared.

The Council further approved the establishment of a Maharishi Kashyap Chair in accordance with the Chief Minister of Haryana’s announcement on Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti. Amendments to the rules for lateral admissions, effective from the 2026–27 academic session, were also passed.

Director Public Relations Dr Maha Singh Poonia said the Council had also granted Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology, Samalkha, provisional autonomy for five years. The Institutional Development Plan for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was reviewed.

In addition, Prof Rakesh Kumar (Computer Science and Applications) was appointed Dean, Academic Affairs.