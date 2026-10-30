29 farm fires reported in Haryana

The preparations to check stubble burning have yielded results, with just 29 incidents of farm fires reported throughout the state so far.

The figures stood at 89 during the corresponding period last year. In 2024 and 2023, 739 and 1,094 farm fires were detected.

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The state government has deployed officials in the field and is using satellite mapping and drones to monitor farm fires, besides intensifying surveillance across the state.

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According to information, the state has 5,583 operational crop residue management (CRM) machines. These include 1,178 zero-till seed drills, 997 super seeders, 836 paddy straw choppers/mulchers, 695 reversible MB ploughs, 670 rotary slashers/shrub masters, 346 rotavators, 224 machines listed under other categories, 181 happy seeders, 148 straw balers, 141 crop reapers, 131 hay rakes and 36 super straw management system units.

Karnal has the highest number of machines, 2,086, followed by Kurukshetra (864) and Ambala (724).

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In Hisar, the authorities reported just one farm fire incident so far. Further, a total of nine sensitive villages have been identified for special monitoring. Two drones have been provided to strengthen surveillance, while 197 teams have been constituted to keep a watch on stubble burning.

While satellite mapping helps in identifying the location of farm fires, drones monitor affected fields and capture images.

The initiative assumes significance in view of the sharp rise in farm fires recorded during the rabi season earlier this year. The number of incidents of wheat stubble burning reportedly witnessed an increase of over 90 per cent as compared to the previous year.

The district officials said they were focusing on both prevention and enforcement, with the aim of discouraging farmers from setting fire to crop residue and promoting alternatives for its disposal.