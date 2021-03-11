29% hike in liquor vends’ auction fee in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 1

The Excise Department has auctioned liquor vends in the district against the licence fee of Rs 557.27 crore for the current financial year of 2022-23.

It is 29.59 per cent higher than the fee collected last year.

According to officials of the department, against the licence fee Rs 430 crore collected for the fiscal year 2021-22, the department has been able to fetch an amount of Rs. 557.27 crore this year, resulting in a profit of Rs 127.27 crore.

The officials claimed that it was a remarkable jump considering the impact of the pandemic and other factors.

As the department had earned total revenue of Rs 657.30 crore in the financial year 2021-22, officials expected to earn revenue of at least Rs 850 crore by the end of this financial year.

The financial year period has been revised to between June 12, 2022, and June 11, 2023. According to officials, the collection is expected to be 30 per cent higher in comparison to last year in the district.

This year, the difference between the licence fee and actual collection is expected to be around Rs. 292.73 crore.

The licence fee, this year, has increased by Rs. 127.27 crore. Though the number of zones have been reduced from 106 to 60 this time, the number of vends in each zone has been increased from two to four, owing to the fact that 24 villages got transferred in the municipal limits.

The Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Excise), Faridabad, Vijay Kaushik, said the sharp jump in the licence fee was expected to help in the achievement of overall targeted collection of revenue of Rs 850 crore or more in the current financial period.