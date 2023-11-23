29 junctions in Gurugram to get smart traffic lights

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 22

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon be undertaking the installation of smart traffic lights, including pedestrian signal lights, in Sectors 58 to 115 in the GMDA area of Gurugram.

Key areas to get signal lights Sector 102A/103 dividing road on Kherki Majra side, Sector 110/110-A/112/113 chowk, Bajghera Underpass, Sector 45/52 T-point Vikas Marg, Sec 101/102/102-A/104 chowk on Dawarka Expressway side, Sector 93, 94, 89 T-point, Rampura to Pataudi Road, Sector 86/85/90/89 Dadi Satti Chowk, Sector 81/82/85/86 Jai Singh Chowk, Sector 90/91/92/93 chowk.

The proposal was approved yesterday in the Core Planning Cell Meeting by GMDA CEO PC Meena. The project will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 6.49 crore.

As per a survey conducted by the Mobility Division of GMDA, 29 junctions have been identified in these sectors where the provision of smart traffic signals is required. These smart signal lights will be equipped with adaptive traffic control systems, which will be helpful in better regulation of traffic and to minimise traffic jams on signalised intersections to offer ease of commute to citizens.

Using this technology, the timing of traffic signals will automatically be adjusted according to the volume of traffic on each leg. The sensors in the signals will be able to gauge volume of traffic moving from a particular side and accordingly increase the duration of the green light on its own to ensure smooth flow of traffic and easing traffic congestion on the road. The signal lights will be operated on real time data provided by google maps and will also facilitate the creation of green corridors to accord priority to the movement of emergency vehicles.

“The GMDA is already revamping the existing traffic signals in the city, wherein 111 signals are being upgraded to smart signals in Sectors 1 to 55 and the work is in progress. Additionally, 29 locations have been identified in the newer sectors (58 -115) of Gurugram where installation of smart traffic signals will be carried out to improve traffic management as well as pedestrian movement in these areas. These traffic signals will also be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre of the GMDA to monitor the end-to-end flow of traffic,” said RD Singhal, General Manager, Mobility, GMDA. The GMDA will soon float the tender for the project.

