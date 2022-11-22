29 lakh more to benefit from Ayushman, CM Khattar launches scheme in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 21

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the ‘CHIRAYU Haryana’ (Comprehensive Health Insurance of Antyodaya Units) scheme aimed to expand the Ayushman Bharat benefits to around 29 lakh beneficiaries having an annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh.

The scheme was launched during a state-level programme held at Manesar, Gurugram. After the launch, the CM distributed golden cards to 12 beneficiaries. With the launch of the scheme, eligible families won’t have to run from pillar to post for making financial arrangements to get better treatment facilities.

The scheme is expected to give new lease of life to 1.25 crore Antyodaya population, who will be benefitted.

“The launch of the scheme has once again highlighted the state government’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art health facilities to poor and needy families. From today, Antyodaya families have been brought under the ambit of ‘Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’ (AB-PMJAY),” said Khattar.

He said the data of beneficiaries had been shared with the national health authority so that it could be linked to the AB-PMJAY portal and PPP ID. Integrated data is being shared with all districts to identify eligible beneficiaries, and registering them for generating their cards.

‘CHIRAYU Haryana’

The CM launched the 'CHIRAYU Haryana' (Comprehensive Health Insurance of Antyodaya Units)

The scheme aims to expand the Ayushman Bharat benefits to around 29 lakh beneficiaries having an annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh

After the launch, the CM distributed golden cards to 12 beneficiaries

The scheme is expected to give new lease of life to 1.25 crore Antyodaya population

#gurugram #manohar lal khattar