 29 waterlogging-prone sites identified in Karnal : The Tribune India

29 waterlogging-prone sites identified in Karnal

29 waterlogging-prone sites identified in Karnal

Karnal Municipal Corporation cleans a stormwater drain.



Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 11

To meet the deadline set by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for cleaning stormwater drains before June 30, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, has expedited its desilting efforts. The MC has identified 29 locations prone to waterlogging during the rainy season, and officials have been directed to complete the desilting work at these sites by June 25 to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.

During his visit to his home constituency over the weekend, CM Khattar ordered MC officials to ensure all drains are cleaned by June 30. “Pumps will be installed to avoid waterlogging at these sites,” said MC Commissioner Abhishek Meena.

Approximately 50 per cent of the desilting work in small drains and Drain No.1 has been completed, with the remainder to be finished within the next 10 days, he added.

“I held a meeting with the engineering branch on Thursday, and asked them to expedite the work. Officials have been instructed to remove silt and issue challans to dairy owners whose waste enters drains. Meanwhile, encroachments along the Ram Nagar nullah will also be removed,” said Meena.

To ensure proper waste disposal, officials have been directed to prepare a standard operating procedure for disposal points and share information on water flow with the control room at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The cleaning work of the 25-km long drainage system in sectors has already begun, said Meena.

“I have asked officials to ensure sewerage and water supply work in colonies which have been approved. The cleaning of Mughal Canal Phase 3 has been completed and the work of Phase 2 and Phase 1 is underway. The deadline for the cleaning of Mughal Canal has been fixed as June 15,” added Meena.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

2
World

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation: Govt sources

3
Chandigarh

5-day rain spell likely from today in Chandigarh

4
Punjab

Punjab Government hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel by 88 paisa

5
Haryana

Two Gurugram sub-tehsils under lens for registry ‘fraud’

6
Nation

Indigo flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather: Report

7
Trending

British rapper Stefflon Don reaches Sidhu Moosewala's village to pay tribute

8
Nation

Will oppose Centre's ordinance and 'save democracy': Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's 'Maha-Rally' in Delhi

9
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan announces series of festivals to revive rich cultural heritage of state

10
Haryana

Gurugram: Police seize 800 cartons of illicit liquor

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’

Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to adopt humanitarian appr...

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

14 Punjab women still stuck in Oman

14 Punjab women still stuck in Oman

Of 11 agents booked, nine absconding

Petrol, diesel dearer as VAT hiked in Punjab

Petrol, diesel dearer as VAT hiked in Punjab

Move part of govt’s additional resource mobilisation drive |...


Cities

View All

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala