29 waterlogging-prone sites identified in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 11

To meet the deadline set by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for cleaning stormwater drains before June 30, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, has expedited its desilting efforts. The MC has identified 29 locations prone to waterlogging during the rainy season, and officials have been directed to complete the desilting work at these sites by June 25 to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.

During his visit to his home constituency over the weekend, CM Khattar ordered MC officials to ensure all drains are cleaned by June 30. “Pumps will be installed to avoid waterlogging at these sites,” said MC Commissioner Abhishek Meena.

Approximately 50 per cent of the desilting work in small drains and Drain No.1 has been completed, with the remainder to be finished within the next 10 days, he added.

“I held a meeting with the engineering branch on Thursday, and asked them to expedite the work. Officials have been instructed to remove silt and issue challans to dairy owners whose waste enters drains. Meanwhile, encroachments along the Ram Nagar nullah will also be removed,” said Meena.

To ensure proper waste disposal, officials have been directed to prepare a standard operating procedure for disposal points and share information on water flow with the control room at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The cleaning work of the 25-km long drainage system in sectors has already begun, said Meena.

“I have asked officials to ensure sewerage and water supply work in colonies which have been approved. The cleaning of Mughal Canal Phase 3 has been completed and the work of Phase 2 and Phase 1 is underway. The deadline for the cleaning of Mughal Canal has been fixed as June 15,” added Meena.