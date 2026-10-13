29-yr-old woman found hanging days before wedding

A 29-year-old woman, who was due to get married in a few days, was found hanging in her room at Bhatia Nagar in Fatehabad on Monday.

The police reached the spot after receiving information and took custody of the body for further proceedings. The incident has left the family in shock.

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The woman’s family originally belongs to Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh and has been living in Bhatia Nagar for a long time. According to family members, her father, Bhajan Lal, has seven children — four daughters and three sons. Three of the daughters are married, while the deceased was the youngest and unmarried.

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The family said everything was normal on Sunday night, when they had dinner together before going to bed. On Monday morning, the woman prepared food for the family. After breakfast, her father and brothers left for work. She was at home with her differently abled mother, who was sitting in the courtyard when the woman went into her room and reportedly bolted the door from inside.

Later, a relative arrived and knocked on the door but received no response. Suspecting something was amiss, he forced the door open and found her hanging from a dupatta. The body was brought down, and the police were informed. Further proceedings are underway.