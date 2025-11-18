296 kg doda post worth Rs 30 lakh seized, one held

In a major breakthrough, the anti-vehicle theft staff has arrested a drug trafficker from the City Police station jurisdiction and recovered 296.255kg of doda post from his possession.

Advertisement

“The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 30 lakh,” said DSP Gurvinder Singh.

Advertisement

While interacting with media persons, the DSP said that acting on the directions of Haryana DGP OP Singh and under the supervision of SP Upasana, Kaithal Police continue to intensify action against wanted criminals and drug traffickers as part of “Operation Track Down”.

Advertisement

He said that the staff members led by sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar and ASI Jasmer Singh, was conducting night patrolling near the under-bridge on Khanauri bypass, Kaithal. During the operation, the team received a tip-off that two persons travelling in an XUV500 vehicle were carrying a large quantity of doda post and would be passing through the bypass toward Punjab. Acting swiftly, the team formed a raiding party and set up a checkpoint at the location.

After some time, a vehicle matching the description approached the barricade. When signalled to stop, the driver sped away. The police pursued the car, which was later driven into a narrow lane near Ambedkar Chowk. As the lane narrowed, the two occupants abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee. The alert police team managed to apprehend one suspect on the spot, while the other escaped, he added.

Advertisement

The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhwinder alias Kala, a resident of Marodi village in Patiala district, Punjab. In the presence of DSP Birbhan, who reached the spot following police intimation, a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 296.255 kg doda post packed in 15 bags, the DSP said.

The identity of the absconding accused has been confirmed and efforts are underway to nab him. A case has been registered at Sadar Police Station. The vehicle used in drug trafficking has also been seized. The accused will be produced before the court to seek police remand for further interrogation, he maintained.