Rs 298-cr afforestation plan gets govt nod

To strengthen Haryana’s green cover and ecological resilience, the state government has approved an ambitious Annual Plan of Operations (APO) worth Rs 298.43 crore under the Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

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The decision was taken at the 10th Steering Committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

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The plan, reflecting a multi-pronged strategy, combines large-scale afforestation, renewable energy adoption, wildlife protection, and community engagement. Rastogi emphasised that the approved APO was not merely a financial exercise but a strategic investment in Haryana’s environmental future.

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Massive plantation drive across 1,882 hectares

CAMPA CEO Dr Navdeep Singh said at the heart of the plan is an extensive plantation programme under which over 20 lakh saplings will be planted across 1,882 hectares of land. In addition, maintenance of existing plantations will be carried out over 4,518 hectares.