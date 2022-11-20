2K power thefts in Faridabad, Rs 17-cr fine imposed

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 19

Although the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has imposed a penalty amounting to Rs 17.41 crore in cases of power theft, the number of such cases is on the rise in Faridabad circle.

Sources in the DHBVN said 2,056 cases of power theft were reported in the circle between April 1 and October 31in comparison to 2,053 cases that were detected in 2021-22 fiscal.

The department imposed a penalty of Rs 16.45 crore in such cases last year, but only Rs 6.21 crore had been be recovered till now. Improving its record, the DHBVN has realised an amount of Rs 8.53 crore from the offenders this year.

Officials claimed that most of the cases were from densely populated residential colonies such as SGM Nagar, Dabua Colony, Auto Pin Colony, Parvatiya Colony, Mujesar, Indira Nagar, Prem Nagar, Surya Vihar, Shiv Durga Vihar, Tilpat, Palla, AC Nagar, Jeevan Nagar, Jawahar Colony, Subhash Colony and Adarsh Colony.

A collusion between DHBVN staffers and offenders couldn’t be ruled out, they added.

The department also busted an inter-state power

theft racket in July 2020, when it was found that power from the state grid was

being supplied to some farmhouses located across the Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh.

More than 400 dyeing units might be operating on unauthorised connections, said Varun Sheokand, a resident. Organised power theft might be responsible for line losses, he added.

A senior officials of the department said power pilferage had been reduced significantly by technological intervention and theft detection.

“A multipronged approach to curb the menace, including technical augmentation of the distribution network, increasing high voltage (HT) to low voltage ratio for reducing technical losses, discouraging theft by increasing HT lines and intensive and targeted theft detection drives, has yielded positive results. While there is a provision of fine and punishment for power theft, legal action is also being taken against the defaulters,” said PC Meena, Managing Director, DHBVN.

The public could inform about the offenders on toll free number 18001801011 and WhatsApp number 7027008325. They would also be rewarded, he added.