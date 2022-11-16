Gurugram: Rs 2L compensation to dog-bite victim, foreign breeds banned

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, November 15

District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum on Tuesday has ordered the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to give interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh to a woman who was injured critically after being attacked by a pet dog of Dogo Argentino breed in Civil Line area this August. The Forum also said that if the MCG wished then the compensation amount could be recovered from the dog owner.

Instructions to residents While taking the dog to the public place, cover its mouth with a net cap.

Shit bag and shit picker to be carried by the owner during the walk.

Confiscation of the dog by imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh on violators.

Failure to pay the fine will result in imprisonment from 1 month to 2 years.

Corporation to confiscate all stray and street dogs.

Compensation from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh rupees to be given to the victim of dog bite.

The Forum directed the MCG to take the Dogo Argentino breed dog in custody and to cancel the licence of the owner with immediate effect. The forum also directed a ban on 11 foreign breed dogs and also directed MCG to keep all the stray dogs in dog ponds after taking them into custody with immediate effect. The court also asked the civic body to form a policy for the pet dogs within three months.

The incident took place in Civil Line area in the morning of August 11 when Munni, a native of west Bengal, was attacked by the pet dog when she was going to work with her sister-in-law. Munni was attacked on the head by the dog which left her critically injured and was referred from civil hospital to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. An FIR was registered at Civil Line police station. The dog was being said to be of Pitbull breed but later its breed came to be known as Dogo Argentino, as mentioned by its owner.

#gurugram