2L Yamunanagar pupils take traffic quiz

Yamunanagar, October 13
As many as 2.12 lakh students today participated in a quiz on traffic that was conducted at 1,306 schools in Yamunanagar district.
The test was organised by the district police, with the help of the Education Department, to raise awareness about traffic rules and regulations among students.
