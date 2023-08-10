2nd FIR lodged over release of dirty water in Dharuhera

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, August 9

A second FIR within a month has been lodged by the police in connection with the dirty water being released by industries of Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) in Dharuhera town here.

After the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), now, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has filed a complaint with the police, demanding action against departments and industries responsible for the accumulation of dirty water on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Dharuhera town here as the waterlogging not only caused potholes but also posed risk to commuters.

Dhiraj Singh, Project Director, NHAI, in his police complaint, said the industrial waste by the units in Rajasthan and sewage by the local civic bodies there were being discharged in the drain constructed along the highway, resulting in choking of the drain and accumulation of dirty water on the highway.

“Many potholes have developed on the highway due to waterlogging. Moreover, the situation has also led to frequent traffic jams in Dharuhera town, resulting in inconvenience to the commuters. The potholes pose risk to road users. We have to make efforts to remove the water by installing pump sets and maintaining the highway,” said the complainant.

He also said an FIR must be registered against the departments (government/private) and commercial units responsible for the present situation.

Ravi Kant, Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) at the Dharuhera police station, said a case under Sections 8B of the National Highways Act 1956, Sections 431, 432 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 had been registered on the complaint of the NHAI project officer.

“We have already sought information pertaining to industries located in Bhiwadi and discharge of dirty water from the Rajasthan authorities in another case that was registered on the complaint of the HSPCB some days ago,” said the ASI.

