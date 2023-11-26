3.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Haryana's Sonepat

Sonepat (Haryana), November 26
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Sonepat in Haryana on Sunday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed, adding that the tremors were felt around 4 am.
"An earthquake of Magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Sonepat, Haryana at 4 am today," read a post on the official X handle of the NCS.
No loss of life or property was reported in the incident.
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on November 20, the NCS informed.
According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 20-11-2023, 05:09:29 IST, Lat: 19.41 and Long: 77.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra," the NCS posted from its X handle.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hamas releases 13 Israeli, 4 Thai captives after hours-long delay over Gaza aid dispute
Egypt, Qatar help defuse aid dispute that threatened deal
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Plasma cutter flown in to remove auger blades from rubble
Part of drill machine also sent atop the hill, above the tun...
At 385, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category
National Capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days thi...
Trafficked from Assam, two girls rescued from Haryana's Bhiwani
Were bought by overaged men | 3 accused at large