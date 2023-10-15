3,000 staff of 97 govt-aided colleges yet to get salaries

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, October 14

Resentment prevails among teaching and non-teaching staff of government-aided degree colleges across the state as they have not been paid salaries for the past over three months despite the issue being raised before the Chief Minister.

“Around 3,000 teaching and non-teaching staff, including principals, of 97 government-aided colleges in the state are awaiting their salaries since July,” Dayanand Malik, president, Haryana Government Aided College Teachers Association, said.

He claimed a proposal to allocate a total budget of Rs 470 crore for the salaries of government-aided colleges’ staff for the period starting from March 1 to February 29, 2024 was passed by the state government to ensure timely payment of salaries, leave encashment and gratuity, but it too did not work out.

“Moreover, the state authorities have also got details of bank accounts of the colleges and their employees. Despite this, the salaries have not been credited to their bank accounts for the past three months,” Malik added.

He further said a delegation of employees called on CM Manohar Lal Khattar on September 30 during his visit to Rohtak and urged him to get their salaries released, but his assurance for the same proved ‘hollow’. “We are now planning to meet the Governor to get the issue resolved,” Malik added.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Rattan, Director General (Higher Education), said the salary bills were pending with the Department of Finance.

#Rohtak