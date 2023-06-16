3.5 lakh MT veggies produced in Karnal, storage capacity 30K MT

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 15

Vegetable farmers of the district cannot hold their produce for a long time or wait till the prices are good, as there are not sufficient cold storage facilities and processing plants.

A few have the facility to store tomatoes or other vegetables and fruits, but the capacity is not enough. The district requires at least 10 times more cold storage capacity, as it has a good production of vegetables.

The district produces around 3.5lakh MT of vegetables, but the storage capacity is only 30,000MT. “The government gives 35 per cent subsidy for individual cold storage and 70-90 per cent for the FPO. There is a facility like a cold room, for which the government extends a subsidy of Rs 5.25 lakh on the project of Rs 15 lakh,” said Madan Lal, District Horticulture Officer (DHO).

Despite this, farmers are reluctant to avail the subsidy, as most of the farmers involved in vegetable farming are small or marginal. Farmers say the storage of their produce is a costly affair. “I can store potato crop up to six months, but for it, I have to pay Rs 130-140 per bag carrying 50kg for this tenure,” said Yashpal Kamboj, a potato grower.

“Tomato has a limited shelf life and we cannot store it for many days. We require processing plants in the region, otherwise we have no option but to sell it at a throwaway price,” said Rattan Lal, a tomato grower.

There are several garlic and onion farmers who have stored huge quantities in covered and ventilated sheds or rooms. “I stored garlic production of 3 acres in April when the rate was Rs 40 per kg and now it has reached to Rs 70-80 per kg, but will wait till October, November for better rate,” said Sudhir, a farmer of Modipur.

Udit Bharti, a food technologist and director, Karnal Cold Chain Pvt Ltd, said the vegetables having less moisture content could be stored for long, but most of the vegetables had high moisture content. Moreover, the farmers wanted to sell their crop at the earliest, as they have already taken loan from arhtiyas.