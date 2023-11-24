3,695 drug addicts identified in five Hisar police districts

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 23

The Hisar range police have identified 3,695 drug addicts in 218 villages of five police districts comprising Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind and Hansi.

The Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Hisar range, Shrikant Jadhav, held a review meeting with nodal officers and team members of the drug de-addiction team of all districts of the range. A team comprising five police personnel, including two women cops, has been formed in each of the districts. These teams have been visiting drug-affected villages and conducting door to door surveys.

Range police spokesperson Sajjan Kumar said till now, 3,695 drug addicts had been identified in 218 villages in the six police districts. Counselling of drug addicts and their family members had been conducted and a dossier of 3,423 drug addicts was prepared by the police. The spokesperson said the 1,861 drug addicts had begun getting treatment. As many as 441 persons had been treated.

He said in Sirsa, the teams identified 1,081 drug addicts in 54 villages. The police have prepared their dossier and 865 drug addicts are under treatment. As many as 71 addicts from Sirsa district had been cured of addiction, claimed the police spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the de-addiction team of Hisar district had identified 915 addicts in 56 villages. Out of the identified drug addicts, 475 had been provided medicines and their treatment had started at hospitals. Due to the efforts of the team, 120 drug victims from Hisar district had been cured. In Hansi, the police identified 447 addicts in 36 villages. While 256 victims were under treatment, 47 drug victims had ben treated.

In Fatehabad district,745 addicts in 33 villages had been identified. Of which, 470 drug victims and their families had been counselled by the police team and 334 addicts were getting treatment. Due to the efforts of the team, 133 addicts had come out of addiction and were trying to rebuild their lives, now, the spokesperson said. In Jind district, 507 addicts had been identified in 39 villages and 70 persons had been cure of addiction.

Jadhav has directed the police to prepare a list of drug smugglers and chemist shops who are suspected to be involved in selling intoxicants and illegal drugs. In the first phase, the teams are working to ensure at least 20 villages in each of their designated districts are drug free.

