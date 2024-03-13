Haryana: 3,814 SPIOs fined in 18 yrs, 1,624 yet to pay: RTI reply

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 12

The Haryana State Information Commission has received as many as 95,117 appeals and 9,806 complaints ever since its inception in 2005.

As per information received in response to an application filed under the Right To Information (RTI) Act, show-cause notices have been issued 28,473 State Public Information Officers (SPIOs) in the past 18 years. Of the said 28,473 officers, 3,814 SPIOs have been fined. However, 1,624 officers are yet to pay the fine imposed on them. In 3,473 cases, the commission also ordered the officials concerned to grant compensation to the applicants under provisions of the RTI Act.

“However, nearly 50 per cent of the applicants are yet to get the compensation,” lamented Subhash, the state convener of the Haryana Soochna Adhikar Manch, who is among such applicants.He pointed out that certain officials had not paid the said compensation to the applicants ever since 2007.

“The purpose for which the commission was established has been defeated and it has become a platform to adjust the near and dear ones of the ruling party,” observed Subhash. Many RTI activists have now stopped seeking information under the Act as the successive governments have weakened it over the years, he stated.

