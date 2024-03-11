3,954 molestation, rape FIRs lodged in ’23: Bharat Bhushan Batra

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 10

A total of 3,954 cases of crime against women, including 2,131 of molestation and 1,823 of rape, were registered across the state in 2023, which means over 10 such cases a day are registered on an average.

Karnal registered the highest (191) cases of molestation last year while Faridabad was at the top with 190 rape cases. Information about registration of cases collected by Rohtak Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra reveals that the number of molestation cases decreased by around 22 per cent in 2023 as compared to 2022, when 2,739 cases were registered across the state.

A slight increase of nearly 2 per cent in rape cases was witnessed in 2023, as 36 less cases were registered that year compared to 2022, when the number was 1,787.

In 2023, a total of 180 cases of molestation were registered in Gurugram, 101 in Ambala, 115 in Faridabad, 142 in Hisar, 134 in Kurukshetra, 115 in Palwal, 133 in Rohtak, 140 in Sonepat, 98 in Panipat and 87 in Rewari.

Similarly, 186 cases of rape were registered in Gurugram, 118 in Hisar, 130 in Karnal, 100 in Panipat, 121 in Sonepat, 92 in Yamunanagar, 89 in Rohtak district, 87 in Palwal and 80 in Rewari.

Batra said it showed that the government had failed to provide safety to women.

