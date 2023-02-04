3 arrested for firing at truck union office in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 3

Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Udai Singh Meena constituted a special investigation team (SIT) led by DSP Yashpal Singh today to probe the case of firing at a local truck union office in which two employees were injured.

The SIT comprises of CIA-2 in-charge Inspector Naveen Jakhar, CIA-1 in-charge Anesh Kumar, Cyber Cell in-charge Amit Kumar and ASI Vinod Dalal.

Meanwhile, three youths have been arrested in connection with the case. One of the arrested youths, Ankit of Kharawar village in Rohtak district, was produced before a local court today, which remanded him in police custody for four days.“The other two arrested youths, Sachin and Parvinder of Sanghi village in Rohtak district, will be produced before the court tomorrow,” said the DSP.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Bhaichara Truck Union president Jitender has stated that he had got a call from some unknown number on December 31, 2022, and the caller, who introduced himself as Monu Dagar of Bishnoi gang, demanded a partnership in the union.

“When I said no, he threatened me with dire consequences. He called again on January 17 and sought my answer. I refused again, maintaining that it was not my personal business, but a union,” said Jitender. On February 2, four or five youths reached the truck union office on two motorcycles and started shooting at the workers present there. Union clerk Suresh Rana and Ram Niwas received bullet injuries and were rushed to the local PGIMS.A case under Sections 307, 452, 506, 120-B and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 (1-B)(a) has been registered at the IMT police station in this regard.

