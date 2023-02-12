3 arrested for stealing mobile phone, cash in Yamunanagar district

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 11

The police have arrested three persons for stealing a mobile phone and cash from two shops of Sadhaura area of Yamunanagar district.

The suspects have been identified as Intzaar of Ismilepur village, Rahul and Sanyam, both residents of Sadhaura town.

They were produced in a court in Bilaspur town today where they were sent to judicial custody.

Dharampal Singh, SHO, Sadhaura police station, said Shiv Kumar of Ismilepur village lodged a complaint with the police alleging that his mobile phone was stolen from his bakery shop situated in his village on January 16.

He said that on the basis of his complaint, Intzaar of Ismilepur was arrested and the stolen mobile phone was recovered from his possession. He further said that they had arrested two more persons Rahul and Sanyam for stealing cash from a shop of Sadhaura.

He added that the stolen money was recovered from their possession.