3 arrested for theft of vehicle

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 21

The Faridabad police have busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested three of its members. The police have recovered five motorcycles and three scooters from their possession.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Suraj and Sachin, both residents of Vrindavan, and Rohan of Faridabad. A team of the Uncha crime unit had arrested Suraj and Rohan with a stolen motorcycle at Ballabhgarh Bus Stand on October 15, when they were trying to sell the stolen vehicle.

During the police investigation, the accused confessed that they, along with their accomplice Sachin, stole eight vehicles in Faridabad in the last three months, following which, they were taken on police remand, and the third accused was arrested.

Sharing details, Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said, “We have recovered five stolen motorcycles and three scooters from their possession. It was also revealed that 13 cases have been registered against Suraj in Mathura in the past for attempt to murder, dacoity, theft and possession of illegal weapons. He was also booked under various sections of the Gangster Act. In addition, four cases were registered against Sachin in UP while a case of theft was registered against Rohan in Ballabhgarh. All the accused were today produced in a city court, which sent them to judicial custody.”

#Faridabad #Gurugram